42 kg Ganja seized, three arrested in Jharkhand's Dhanbad

Dhanbad, Aug 6 (PTI) Around 42 kg of Ganja was seized from a New Delhi-bound train and three drug peddlers were arrested in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad district, police said on Wednesday.

The contraband worth nearly Rs 6 lakh was recovered from three trolley bags in a coach of the train at Dhanbad railway station on Tuesday evening, they said.

“As the train reached platform number 3 around 8.05 pm on Tuesday, a joint team of the RPF, GRP and CIB conducted a search operation in the coach, and arrested the three persons and seized their trolley bags,” a police officer said.

Further investigation is underway. PTI CORR SAN RBT