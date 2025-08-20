42 voter ID cards found dumped near Union minister Kumar's home in Tikamgarh; probe on

Tikamgarh (MP), Aug 20 (PTI) More than 40 voter ID cards were found dumped near the residence of Union minister Virendra Kumar in his Lok Sabha constituency of Tikamgarh in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, an official said.

The state government-allotted residence of the BJP Member of Parliament is located in Civil Lines, where the key documents were spotted by an aide of the minister, he said.

Tehsildar Satendra Gurjar told PTI that as soon as information was received, a police team reached the spot and recovered 42 voter ID cards which had the year 2011-12 printed on them.

All the ID cards have been deposited in the local office of the Election Commission, he informed.

An investigation has been launched to find out whom the ID cards belong to and how they landed near the minister's residence, said Gurjar.

The tehsildar said Vivek Chaturvedi, a close aide of Kumar, informed him over the phone about the ID cards lying near the residence. PTI COR MAS RSY