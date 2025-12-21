42-year-old man poisons three kids, self after domestic dispute in UP village, all four hospitalised

Deoria (UP), Dec 21 (PTI) A 42-year-old man, allegedly disturbed over a dispute with his wife, fed poison to his three children and consumed it himself here on Sunday, police said.

All the four were admitted to a hospital, police said, adding that their condition is said to be stable.

The incident happened in Bharoli village under Bhatpar Rani police station limits in Deoria district.

Circle Officer Anshuman Srivastava said Bharoli resident Ranu Gorh lived with his family. On Sunday, following a family dispute, he mixed poison in tea and gave it to his three children, Shyam (4), Madhuri (3), and Sundar (2). After this, he consumed the tea himself.

All the four were immediately taken to a primary health centre, where doctors referred them to the Deoria medical college.

Their condition is reported to be stable, police said.