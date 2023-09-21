42-year-old woman found murdered in Thane district; police look for husband

Thane, Sep 21 (PTI) A 42-year-old woman was found murdered in her home in Maharashtra’s Thane district, with the police suspecting her husband’s role in the crime, an official said on Thursday.

The woman was apparently killed with a laundry bat on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, the official said. The police are looking for her husband.

Citing the preliminary investigation, the police said the couple, who lived at Jamghar of Wada taluka, often fought as the man would cast doubts on her character.

A case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and a search is on to trace the husband, said the official from Wada police station. PTI COR NR