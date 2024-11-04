420 candidates to fight it out for 36 assembly seats in Mumbai

Mumbai, Nov 4 (PTI) As many as 420 candidates, including those from the ruling Mahayuti and opposition MVA front in Maharashtra, will battle it out for the 36 assembly seats in Mumbai after the process of withdrawal of nominations ended on Monday, Election Commission officials said.
Of the 420 candidates left in the fray for the November 20 polls, 105 are in the 10 constituencies spread across Mumbai City district, while 315 are contesting from the 26 seats located in Mumbai Suburban district, they said.
Monday (November 4) was the last date for withdrawal of nominations and it saw 60 candidates opting out of the fray, according to officials.
Rajesh Kshirsagar, collector of Mumbai Suburban, announced at a press conference in Bandra that 53 candidates have withdrawn their nominations, leaving 315 contestants to fight for 26 seats in the district.
Kshirsagar, who is also Additional District Election Officer, said after the withdrawal of nominations, Mankhurd-Shivaji Nagar and Jogeshwari assembly constituencies have the highest number of candidates -- 22 each.
On the other hand, Vile Parle and Chembur seats have the lowest nominee -- six each -- he informed.
An election officer from Mumbai City district, in a press release, informed that 12 candidates have withdrawn their nominations -- five from Byculla, three from Dharavi, two each from Worli and Colaba seats.
Prominent contestants who have withdrawn their nominations included former BJP Lok Sabha MP Gopal Shetty from Borivali (from where he had filed papers as an independent) and NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) candidates Milind Kamble (Kurla) and Sangeeta Waje (Mulund).
Polling for the 288-member Maharashtra assembly will be held on November 20 and votes will be counted three days later. Of these, Mumbai accounts for 36 seats. PTI KK RSY