420 people killed in attacks by wild animals in Maharashtra in 5 yrs, 248 of them by tigers

Mumbai, Feb 27 (PTI) A total of 420 people were killed in attacks by wild animals in Maharashtra in the last five years, with 248 or more than half of these fatalities being caused by tigers alone and another 104 by leopards, state Forest Minister Ganesh Naik said on Friday.

In a written reply in the legislative council, he said Chandrapur district in the Vidarbha region alone recorded 47 deaths in 2025 and Rs 8.27 crore have been disbursed as financial assistance to the kin of the deceased.

Chandrapur district has more than 200 tigers. From 2023-25, the district recorded 91 deaths due to tigers, while other animals were responsible for 10 fatalities, he said.

The Junnar Wildlife Division (in Pune district) recorded 27 casualties in the last seven years, Naik said.

"In the last five years, 420 people died in the state in attacks by wild animals. Of them, 248 died due to attacks by tigers and 104 by leopards," Naik said in the written response.

Listing out steps taken to curb instances of man-animal conflict, Naik said the state had sent a proposal to the central government to sterilise 150 leopards. After the Centre gave its in-principle approval to the proposal, the forest authorities in Junnar sterilised five leopards.

He added that the forest department has made provisions for drinking water, like creating artificial ponds, building check-dams.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is being used to curb the instances of man-animal conflict, he said.

"The government is contemplating using AI and modern technology in a big way," the minister said.

BJP legislator Parinay Phuke suggested that stray dogs from cities should be released in forests so that wild animals don't venture out of the forest in search of food. The suggestion was, however, shot down by Naik.

"There is no provision in the law to release (stray) dogs in the forests," he said.