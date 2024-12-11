426 auto rickshaws seized in Mumbai for traffic rule violation

Mumbai, Dec 11 (PTI) In a special drive, city police has taken action against 2,099 auto rickshaw drivers for violation of traffic rules and seized 426 rickshaws, an official said on Wednesday.

The drive was launched on November 29 after receiving repeated complaints about auto rickshaw drivers refusing fare or driving rashly, he said.

Penalty was also imposed for driving without a permit or fitness certificate, parking in no-parking space, and the action would continue, the official said.

People can call helpline numbers 100, 103 and 112 if they have any grievance about auto rickshaw drivers, he said. PTI ZA KRK