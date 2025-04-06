43 booked in Jalgaon over ‘irregularities’ in birth certificates

Mumbai, Apr 5 (PTI) A first information report has been registered against 43 persons for alleged fraudulent practices concerning birth certificates issued by the Jalgaon Municipal Corporation in Maharashtra.

Former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya had pursued the alleged irregularities in the issuance of birth certificates. Bogus birth certificates were being issued to illegal Bangladeshi immigrants and Rohingyas in parts of Maharashtra under a scam, he had claimed.

The birth certificates reportedly listed fabricated or unrelated addresses, and in several instances, lacked supporting hospital records or legal affidavits as required under the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, as per the FIR.

These birth certificates could potentially be misused for acquiring documents like Aadhaar, ration cards, and voter IDs.

Somaiya welcomed the registration of the FIR and said there is a need for stricter oversight and accountability in government processes.