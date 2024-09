Patna: Altogether 43 people, including 37 children, drowned and three others went missing while taking holy dip in rivers and ponds in separate incidents during the 'Jivitputrika' festival in Bihar, the state government said in a statement on Thursday.

The incidents occurred in 15 districts of the state during the festival held on Wednesday. During the 'Jivitputrika' festival, women fast for the well-being of their children.