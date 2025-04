New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.3 hit Gujarat's Kachchh on Tuesday night, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

The epicenter of the quake, that shook the region at 11.26 pm, was located 160 km north northwest of Rajkot, the NCS said.

The focal depth of the quake was 20 km, it added. PTI SKU NB NB