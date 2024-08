43-member Indian contingent for U-20 Athletics World Championships

New Delhi, Aug 17 (PTI) A 43-member Indian contingent including 23 in the men's category will vie for top honours across multiple events in the Under-20 World Athletics Championships scheduled in Lima from August 27-31.

As per the entry list, more than 1700 athletes from 134 teams will compete in the event at Estadio Atletico de la Videna.

India had won two silver and a bronze to be ranked joint 25th in the last edition.

Indian squad Men: Himanshu, Sachin (10,000m Race Walk); Karthik Raja Arumugam, Murad Kalubhai Sirman (400m hurdles); Ankul, Rihan Chaudhary, Bapi Hansda, Abiram Pramod, Jay Kumar (4x400m relay); Bapi Hansda, Jay Kumar (400m); Siddharth Choudhary, Anurag Singh Kaler (Shot Put); Mrutyam Jayaram Dondapati (100m); Hariharan Kathiravan, Nayan Pradip Sarde (110m hurdles); Sahil Khan (800m); Saruk Khan, Ranvir Ajay Singh (3000m steeplechase); Dev Kumar Meena (Pole Vault); Prateek (Hammer Throw); Ritik (Discus Throw); Mohammed Atta Sazid (Long jump); Dipanshu Sharma, Rohan Yadav (Javelin throw).

Women: Aarti (10,000m Race Walk); Rujula Amol Bhonsle, Neole Anna Cornelio, Sudeekhsa Valduri, Abinaya Rajarajan, Siya Abhijit Sawant (4x100m relay); Neeru Pahtak, Unnathi Aiyappa Bolland (200m); Neeru Pahtak, Anushka Kumbhar (400m); Tamanna (Shot Put); Abinaya Rajarajan ( 100m); Unnathi Aiyappa Bolland (100m hurdles); Shreeyas Rajesh (400m hurdles); Ekta Dey (3000m steeplechase); Amanat Kamboj, Nikita Kumari (Discus Throw); Pavana Nagaraj (Long jump); Pooja (High jump); Laxita Vinod Sandilea (800m), Laxita Vinod Sandilea (1500m); Neeru Pahtak, Kanista Tenna Maria Deva Shekar, Sandramol Sabu, Shravani Sachin Sangle, Anushka Kumbhar (4X400m relay).