43 men arrested, 38 women detained for consuming liquor at party near Ahmedabad in 'dry' Gujarat

Ahmedabad, Feb 5 (PTI) Police have arrested 43 men and detained 38 women for allegedly consuming liquor during a party at a villa on the outskirts of Ahmedabad in Gujarat, a dry state, and seized alcohol bottles, hookahs, cars and mobile phones collectively valued at Rs 2.3 crore, officials said on Thursday.

The action against them was taken following a raid conducted at the marriage anniversary party held at the private villa shortly after Wednesday midnight, they said.

Manufacturing, sale and consumption of liquor are prohibited in Gujarat.

A Mumbai-based man organised a party to celebrate his brother-in-law's 25th marriage anniversary at Safal Nirvana Greens near Sanand on the outskirts of Ahmedabad at 12.30 am on Thursday, the police said.

The organiser invited a group of close friends, including men and women, to the villa owned by his friend, they said.

The police took action against a total of 81 persons present at the party.

"While 43 male attendees have been arrested, 38 female attendees were detained and were later released. Notices have been given to these women," Ahmedabad Rural Superintendent of Police (SP) Om Prakash Jat said.

During the raid, police seized material valued at Rs 2.3 crore, including 15 liquor bottles, 10 hookahs, 22 cars, and 74 mobile phones, he said.

Blood samples of all the attendees have been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) to determine the presence of alcohol and drugs. If drug consumption is detected in any sample, action will also be taken under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the SP added.

Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Gujarat Prohibition Act, and launched a probe. PTI KVM PD NP