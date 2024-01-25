43-year-old man held with charas worth Rs 80 lakh in Thane city

Thane, Jan 25 (PTI) Police have arrested a 43-year-old man with charas worth about Rs 80 lakh in Maharashtra’s Thane city, an official said on Thursday.

Advertisment

Acting on inputs, a team from Crime Unit V of Wagle Estate division nabbed accused Abhay Parshuram Pagdhare when he was trying to sell the drug to a person from Mumbai in the Majiwada area in the city on Wednesday evening, he said.

Pagdhare, a resident of Dahanu in neighbouring Palghar district, was carrying 8.8 kg of charas worth Rs 80.82 lakh, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Shivraj Patil.

The police also seized mobile phones and cash worth Rs 61,000 from him.

The Kapurbawdi police have registered a case against Pagdhare under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he added. PTI COR NR