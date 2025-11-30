430 Assam govt employees held on corruption charges since 2019

Guwahati, Nov 30 (PTI) As many as 430 Assam government employees have been arrested since 2019 on corruption charges, while another 25 have been held for amassing disproportionate assets, official documents revealed.

Most of the cases are in the trial stage with no convictions made so far, the documents said.

Out of the 430 officers and employees held under the Prevention of Corruption Act, the state police's Vigilance and Anti-Corruption wing has arrested 302 persons, CM's Special Vigilance Cell apprehended 88, and 40 were arrested in different police stations of the state.

Of these apprehended employees, 23 have been dismissed from their jobs.

"Judicial proceedings are going on against the arrested employees, though no one has been convicted yet," the documents said.

It added that a charge sheet has been filed against 291 of these arrested state government employees.

Since 2019, 25 employees have been arrested for amassing wealth beyond known sources of income, and charge sheets have been filed against them.

Departmental proceedings are going on against them as per the rules, as mentioned in the documents.