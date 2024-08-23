430 herbal gardens to be cultivated across Himachal to promote medicinal use of herbs

Dharamshala (HP), Aug 23 (PTI) A total of 430 herbal gardens would be cultivated across Himachal Pradesh to educate people about the medicinal uses of herbal plants, Deputy Chief Whip Kewal Singh Pathania said on Friday.

Pathania was speaking at the National Ashwagandha Plant Distribution Campaign event, where he was invited as the chief guest. The event was held at Government Senior Secondary School Chari in the Shahpur Assembly constituency. Highlighting the health benefits of Ashwagandha, the deputy chief whip said the medicinal plant, renowned for boosting immunity, has been a cornerstone of traditional Indian Ayurvedic medicine for thousands of years.

As part of the campaign, about two lakh Ashwagandha plants are being distributed across Himachal Pradesh of which Rs 20,000 would be given in Kangra district alone, he said.

Pathania also outlined ongoing efforts to improve healthcare and infrastructure in the region.