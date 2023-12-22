4.30 lakh passengers travel by Navi Mumbai Metro in first month of its operation

Thane, Dec 22 (PTI) As many as 4.30 lakh passengers have travelled by Navi Mumbai Metro in the first month of its operation, Maharashtra's city planning agency CIDCO said on Friday and termed people's response to the rapid transit system as overwhelming.

The Line No. 1 of Navi Mumbai Metro is an 11.10km long stretch from Belapur to Pendhar where services began on November 17. The corridor has 11 elevated stations and is part of the four-phase metro project in the satellite city.

City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO), in an official release, said the metro was getting an overwhelming response from Navi Mumbaikars.

Navi Mumbaikars have developed a unique relationship with the rapid transit system not only as a means of transportation but through the feeling of "Our Metro", said the release.

An average 12,000 passengers are travelling on the route every day and 4.30 lakh commuters have availed of metro services in one month since their commencement, it said.

The metro services have been well received by working class people and tourists visiting CIDCO's Central Park on holidays, said the release.

"People have got an efficient option of fast, comfortable and safe travel in the form of Navi Mumbai Metro. Due to this, passengers of all age groups prefer to use metro services," said CIDCO, which is implementing the metro network in the satellite city.

Metro services operate from 6 am to 10 pm with a train every 15 minutes. Fares range from Rs 10 to Rs 40, depending on the distance travelled. PTI COR RSY