4.35 cr people benefitting from National Food Security Scheme: Rajasthan minister

Jaipur, Jul 22 (PTI) Around 4.35 crore people are getting benefits under the National Food Security Scheme in Rajasthan, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Sumit Godara informed the members in the Rajasthan Assembly Monday.

He said that providing food security to the people is the priority of the state government.

Out of 4.46 crore applications in the state under the National Food Security Scheme, 4.35 crore people are benefiting, Godara said.

Godara said in the year 2022, over 19.57 lakh new applications were received under the Food Security Portal. At present, 13.9 lakh applications are pending due to various reasons.

He was responding to supplementary questions asked by a member during the Question Hour.

Godara apprised the House that from among the remaining deprived families, 1.66 lakh differently-abled social security pension holders have been added under the scheme by the State Government, and the process of adding the names of 22,172 deprived people of the Sahariya tribe of Baran district is under process.