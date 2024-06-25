4.37 lakh girl students enrol for two Gujarat govt financial assistance schemes

Ahmedabad, Jun 25 (PTI) As many as 4.37 lakh girls have registered themselves to avail benefits under two schemes launched in March by the Gujarat government to provide financial assistance to eligible female students from Classes 9 to 12.

While 4.03 lakh girl students have registered themselves for "Namo Lakshmi Yojana", nearly 37,000 pupils have enrolled for the "Namo Saraswati Vigyan Sadhana Yojana" as part of 'Shala Praveshotsav - Kanya Kelavni Mahotsav 2024', an annual drive to enlist students in Class 1 in Gujarat, said an official release on Tuesday.

Under its "Namo Lakshmi Yojana", the government will provide Rs 50,000 over a period of four years to girls wanting to take admission in Classes 9 to 12 for the academic year 2024-25. This scheme is applicable to girls whose family income is less than Rs 6 lakh per annum, said the release.

Under this scheme, the beneficiary students, after securing admission in Class 9, will receive Rs 500 per month for 10 months each year, and the remaining Rs 10,000 will be disbursed after they pass the Class 10 board exam, it said.

Students in Classes 11 and 12 will receive Rs 750 per month for 10 months each year, and Rs 15,000 will be given after they clear the Class 12 board exam, the release said.

The scheme will cover girls studying in government, aided, and private schools.

The 'Namo Saraswati Vigyan Sadhana Yojana' aims to encourage students to opt for the science stream and excel in it, said the release.

Students in Classes 11 and 12 who have opted for science will receive Rs 1,000 per month for 10 months, totalling Rs 20,000 over two years, and the remaining Rs 5,000 will be disbursed after they pass the Class 12 board exam.

The aid amount under both the schemes for months of June and July will be credited to the student's mother's bank account or pupil's own account through DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer), said the release.