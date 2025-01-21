439 cases of MCC violations lodged ahead of Delhi assembly polls

New Delhi: Delhi Police registered 439 cases of alleged violations of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) between January 7 and 20 ahead of the assembly elections in the national capital, an official said on Tuesday.

A total of 15,495 people were arrested under various provisions, including the Excise Act, during this period, according to a statement.

The city police has intensified vigilance at border checkpoints and conducted crackdowns on illegal activities, including the smuggling of arms, liquor and drugs, the statement added.

Since the MCC came into effect on January 7, the Delhi Police recorded 439 cases of alleged MCC violations and confiscated 238 illegal firearms and 332 cartridges, the statement said.

The police also seized 38,075 litres of liquor worth over Rs 1 crore, 104.90 kg of drugs worth more than Rs 17 crore, and over 1,200 banned injections.

Law enforcement agencies seized Rs 3.22 crore in cash and 37.39 kg of silver, the statement said.

Polling for all 70 assembly seats in Delhi will be held on February 5, with votes to be counted on February 8.