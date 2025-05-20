44 booked for obscenity after bar raid in Thane district

Thane, May 20 (PTI) A case has been registered against 44 persons for alleged obscenity following a raid at a bar in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday.

Based on a tip-off, the police raided the bar at Vitthalwadi on Saturday night and allegedly found patrons indulging in inappropriate behaviour, an official said.

He said an FIR was registered under sections 296 (obscene acts and songs) and 54 (abettor present when the offence is committed) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita against 44 persons, including the bar operators and other staffers. PTI COR ARU