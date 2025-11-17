44 detained at New Tinsukia Railway station on suspicion of 'doubtful identity'

Tinsukia, Nov 17 (PTI) A group of 44 people claiming to be from Jammu and Kashmir have been detained for ascertaining their 'identity' at the New Tinsukia Railway station in Assam on Monday, police said.

The group had arrived by Chandigarh Express and were detained by some local youth on suspicion of their ''doubtful identity''.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) and the police at the Hijuguri police outpost were informed about the matter, and they reached the railway station to investigate the matter.

The group reportedly claimed they had travelled from Jammu and Kashmir on the invitation of a contractor, but none of them could clearly mention the contractor's name, the police said.

During questioning, some said they were visiting Tinsukia for the first time and had come for labour work related to tower erection, earth digging and also for a project extending in Arunachal Pradesh.

An individual also said that they were supposed to proceed to Dibrugarh, the official said.

The police were verifying their identity and their purpose of travel, he added.