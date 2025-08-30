44 die of TB this year in Mizoram: Officials

Aizawl, Aug 30 (PTI) At least 44 people have died of tuberculosis (TB) and 1,492 have been diagnosed with the disease in Mizoram in the current year so far, officials said on Saturday.

According to the health department's data, a total of 463 people have died due to the disease in more than five years since 2020.

Thirty-one people lost their lives due to tuberculosis in 2020, 46 in 2021, 87 in 2022, 119 in 2023 and 136 in 2024, it said.

Altogether 10,870 people have been diagnosed with the infectious disease during the same period, with the highest cases reported in 2024 at 2,307, followed by 2,115 in 2023.

Of the 1,492 people diagnosed with TB in the current year, 1,010 were from Aizawl district, 108 from Kolasib, and 90 from Siaha, the data said.

Officials also said that more than 100 people have registered to adopt TB patients or donate to them through the online platform "Nikshay" under the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan.

The programme was launched nationwide by President Droupadi Murmu in September 2022.

It is a programme to augment community involvement in meeting India’s commitment to eradicate TB by 2025, ahead of the global target of 2030. PTI CORR BDC