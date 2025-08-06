44 IEDs recovered from forest area in Jharkhand

Seraikela, Aug 6 (PTI) Security forces on Wednesday recovered 44 IEDs from a forest area bordering Jharkhand’s Seraikela-Kharswan and West Singhbhum districts, a senior police officer said.

The improvised explosive devices were defused by a bomb disposal squad on the spot, SP Mukesh Kumar Lunayat said in a statement.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of security forces launched a search operation in Dalbhanga area, and recovered the IEDs in a plastic container, it said.

Maoists had planted the explosives to hinder the ongoing anti-Naxal operation in the state, the statement added.