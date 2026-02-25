44 illegal hotels, guest houses sealed in Faridabad

Faridabad, Feb 25 (PTI) In a joint operation on Wednesday, the Faridabad Municipal Corporation and police sealed 44 hotels and guest houses functioning illegally in the Railway Road, Navloo Colony and Ballabhgarh areas here, an official said.

Earlier, the municipal corporation had issued notices to the operators of several hotels and guest houses after receiving complaints that these were being run illegally.

Women travelling to and from the railway station faced significant difficulties due to these hotels, which were allegedly hosting immoral activities, the official said, adding that the city police had raided them several times in the past, arresting young men and women.

According to regulations, any hotel or guest house must have at least 500 square yards of land and a wide road in front of it, so that fire brigade vehicles can easily access them in case of a fire.

The corporation had issued notices to these hotels, asking them to show no objection certificates from various administrative departments, the official said.

The municipal corporation and police administration, under the leadership of Joint Commissioner Karan Singh Bhagoria, carried out the sealing operation on Wednesday.

"These illegal hotels and guest houses had been causing inconvenience to commuters to and from the railway station. We have been receiving frequent complaints regarding this matter. The owners of these hotels and guest houses neither had permission letters from the administration nor had they obtained a no-objection certificate from any department. They were not following the rules, so they were sealed," Bhagoria said. PTI COR RUK RUK