4.4 per cent women in CAPF and Assam Rifles: Govt

New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) There are nearly 4.4 per cent women in Central Armed Police Foces (CAPF) and Assam Rifles in total posted strength of 9.48 lakh personnel, Lok Sabha was informed Tuesday.

In response to a question, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said 4,138 women personnel are likely to be recruited in the CAPFs and Assam Rifles in 2025.

"It is a constant endeavour of the ministry to increase the number of women in CAPF. It is noteworthy that number of women in CAPF has gone up from 15,499 in 2014 to 42,190 in 2024," the reply said.

In terms of percentage, CISF has the highest representation of women at 7.02 per cent in total force strength of around 1.51 lakh followed by 4.43 per cent in SSB, 4.41 per cent in BSF, 4.05 per cent ITBP, 4.01 per cent in Assam Rifles and 3.38 per cent in CRPF, it said.

The minister said 835 women personnel have been recruited in CAPF and Assam Rifles in 2024 while 5,469 are in the process of recruitment.

In response to a separate question on women's representation in state and Union Territory police forces, Rai cited data from the Bureau of Police Research and Development that showed the total strength of women personnel in state police as of January 1, 2023, was 2,63,762.

He said police is a state subject falling in List-II (State List) of the Seventh Schedule of the Constitution of India.

The minister said it is primarily the responsibility of the state governments and Union Territory (UT) administrations to recruit more women police personnel.

"The Ministry of Home Affairs has issued advisories on April 22, 2013, May 21, 2014, May 12, 2015, June 21, 2019, June 22, 2021, April 13, 2022, April 27, 2023, and December 5, 2023, to all State governments/UT administrations to increase the representation of women police to 33 per cent of the total strength," Rai said.

He said all the state governments and Union Territory administrations have been requested to create additional posts of women constables and sub-inspectors by converting the vacant posts of constables and sub-inspectors.

"The aim is that each police station should have at least three women sub-inspectors and 10 women police constables so that a women helpdesk is manned round the clock," Rai said. PTI ABS ABS NSD NSD