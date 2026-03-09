44 prisoners escaped from different jails of Odisha in past 5 yrs: CM

Bhubaneswar, Mar 9 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday informed the Assembly that a total of 44 prisoners have escaped from different jails of the state during the last five years.

A total of 33 were under-trial prisoners (UTPs) and 11 convicts have escaped from different jails of the state, Majhi said in a written reply to a question of Congress MLA Sofia Firdous.

Out of the 44 escaped prisoners, 27 have been recaptured so far, and the remaining 17 are still at large, he said.

The chief minister also mentioned the case-wise details of disciplinary or legal action taken against the jail officials and security personnel found responsible for such lapses.

In reply to another question, Majhi informed the Assembly that 86 jails with a total capacity of 24,189 prisoners are functioning in the state.

He further said that 18,176 prisoners, including 14,040 (UTPs) and 4,136 convicts, are staying in the jails. PTI BBM BBM RG