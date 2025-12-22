44-year-old man jailed for bestiality on calf in UP's Ballia

Ballia (UP), Dec 22 (PTI) A 44-year-old man here was arrested and sent to jail on Monday for allegedly committing bestiality on the calf of a cow, a police official said.

The accused has been identified as Pintu Rajbhar, a resident of Sawaru Bandh village in Ballia district, he said.

According to Ballia Police, Mantu Rajbhar, a resident of Dubaharh area, filed a complaint stating that Rajbhar stole the calf of his cow. It was alleged that the accused fastened a rope around the calf's mouth and committed the act.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

Superintendent of Police Omveer Singh said the accused was arrested in the afternoon and the stolen calf was rescued from his possession.