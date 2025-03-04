4.40 cr tourists, including 1.20 lakh foreigners, visited J-K in past 2 years: CM to J-K Assembly

Jammu, Mar 4 (PTI) Over 4.40 crore tourists, including 1.20 lakh foreigners, visited Jammu and Kashmir in the past two years, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah told the assembly on Tuesday while stressing the sector's potential in generating employment in the region.

CM Abdullah, who is also in charge of the tourism department, said Rs 35.08 crore has been allocated for the promotion, advertisement and related activities of the department over the past two financial years.

Rs 12.54 crore was spent in FY 2023-24 and Rs 22.54 crore in 2024-25, he told the House, he said.

Responding to a question from National Conference member Mubarak Gul, the chief minister said 4.48 crore pilgrims, including 1.20 lakh foreigners, visited Jammu and Kashmir in the past two years.

He added that 2,11,24,674 tourists visited Jammu and Kashmir in 2023 and 2,35,24,629 in 2024. Of these, 55,337 foreign tourists visited in 2023 and 65,452 in 2024.

Abdullah said the tourism sector holds extensive employment potential for the people of Jammu and Kashmir. He acknowledged that while the sector employs a significant workforce in Jammu and Kashmir, no formal survey has been conducted to ascertain the exact number.

The chief minister also told the House that 59 assets of the Tourism Department have been outsourced in the past two years. PTI AB NSD NSD