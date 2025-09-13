44,000 streetlights in Delhi to be replaced with LEDs before Diwali: CM Rekha Gupta

New Delhi, Sep 13 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday announced that 44,000 conventional streetlights in Delhi will be replaced with LEDs before Diwali and a Chhath Ghat will be constructed on the Munak canal.

Launching various development projects for her Shalimar Bagh constituency, Gupta also announced the installation of new high-mast and pole lights in Shalimar Bagh and Pitampura at a cost of about Rs 97 lakh.

"Nearly 44,000 conventional streetlights across Delhi are being replaced with LEDs, with the city expected to be fully lit up before Diwali," she said.

The LEDs will replace the conventional sodium vapour lights.

Gupta said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the national capital will sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with neighbouring Haryana to take over the maintenance of the Munak canal.

She said safety rails will be installed along the canal to prevent accidents and garbage being dumped in it and regular cleaning of the water body will also be ensured.

"I have arranged Rs 40-crore funds from the Centre and a new Chhath Ghat will be constructed on the Munak canal, from Inderlok to Outer Ring Road," she said.

Also, a detailed project report is being prepared for the construction of a road along the canal at a cost of Rs 5,000 crore, the chief minister said, adding that the road will originate from Inderlok and connect Urban Extension Road (II) at Delhi's border.

Gupta appealed to locals not to throw waste into the canal. PTI VIT RC