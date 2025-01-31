4.49 acres of poppy fields destroyed in Manipur's Noney district

Imphal, Jan 31 (PTI) Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said that 4.49 acres of poppy fields were destroyed in Noney district on Friday.

"Security forces struck a major blow to drug cartels in Noney district, destroying 4.49 acres of illicit poppy plantations today, Singh said in a post on X.

"The operation was led by Noney District Police, along with a joint forest team from Noney and Tamenglong, in the Nurathel village hill range under Noney Police Station," the post said. PTI CORR SBN SBN