4,490 persons screened for cancer in Thane over 4 months; 237 suspected cases identified

Thane, Jun 4 (PTI) A total of 4,490 persons were screened for cancer in Maharashtra’s Thane district over four months, following which 237 suspected cases were identified and referred for diagnosis and further attention, officials said on Wednesday.

Under an initiative aimed at early detection and prevention of cancer, citizens were screened between February and May, said the district administration in a release. It focused primarily on oral, breast, and cervical cancers, the most common forms of the disease.

“A cancer mobile van equipped with modern diagnostic tools is reaching citizens in both rural and urban areas, bringing vital health services to their doorsteps,” said District Civil Surgeon Dr Kailash Pawar.

District Collector Ashok Shingare is leading the campaign, the release said. PTI COR NR