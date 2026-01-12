4.5 acres of Bhalswa landfill site in Delhi reclaimed in last 3 months: MCD

New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) Bio-mining work at the Bhalswa landfill site is moving at a fast pace with visible progress on the ground, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) said on Monday.

Leader of the House Pravesh Wahi inspected the Bhalswa landfill site and reviewed the ongoing bio-mining operations. Senior officials, including the zonal deputy commissioner, were present during the visit, the MCD said in a statement.

During the inspection, Wahi reviewed the work in detail and directed the officials to submit monthly drone survey reports to closely track progress and ensure that targets are met within the prescribed timelines, the corporation said.

According to him, the site's daily bio-mining capacity has now reached 15,000 tonnes per day, helping speed up the removal of the garbage mound. Around 4.5 acres of land have already been reclaimed in the last three months.

He said the MCD remains committed to eliminating the Bhalswa landfill site by December 2026 and is making every possible effort to meet the deadline.

"Bio-mining work at the Bhalswa landfill site is being carried out at a fast pace," Wahi said, adding that all machines were functioning smoothly and regular sprinkling was being done to control dust and odour.

Wahi also said bio-mining across Delhi's legacy landfill sites is progressing at an unprecedented pace. More than 3.9 million metric tonnes of waste have been scientifically remediated at Bhalswa, Okhla and Ghazipur, with the city's total daily capacity now at 30,000 tonnes per day.

In a statement, he directed the officials to strictly follow environmental norms, focus on dust, odour and leachate management, and ensure worker safety so that nearby residents are not inconvenienced.