45 cr devotees expected at Prayagraj Mahakumbh-2025, says UP Deputy CM Maurya

Hyderabad, Dec 6 (PTI) Approximately 45 crore (450 million) devotees are expected to attend Prayagraj Mahakumbh-2025, marking a significant milestone, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said here on Friday, during a Roadshow for the event.

Advertisment

Highlighting that the Mahakumbh is a unique celebration of unity within India's diversity, Maurya extended an invitation to the people of Telangana to participate in the event.

He was emphasising that the UP government is taking significant steps to ensure the ceremony is historic, featuring international participation and state-of-the-art facilities, a press release from the UP government said.

Maurya said the footfall will be counted based on “attribute-based search”, RFID wristbands, which will be provided to pilgrims and through mobile app tracking. The UP government, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is dedicated to making the Mahakumbh a global symbol of India's cultural unity, he said during a Roadshow for the event, the release said.

Advertisment

The Mahakumbh will take place in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26, next year, on the banks of the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and mythical Saraswati rivers.

He said special emphasis has been placed on making Mahakumbh Mela both clean and green even as approximately three lakh plants have been cultivated across Prayagraj, with the Uttar Pradesh government pledging to ensure their care and maintenance even after the conclusion of the Mela.

As many as 101 smart parking facilities have been created, capable of accommodating up to five lakh vehicles daily.

Advertisment

Maurya said under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Yogi Adityanath, UP's “double-engine” government is uniquely showcasing the cultural, spiritual, traditional, and mythological essence of the rare and highly distinguished religious event of Mahakumbh on the global stage.

Maurya on Friday invited Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to attend the Maha Kumbh 2025 to be held at Prayagraj.

He met Reddy at the latter's residence at Jubilee Hills here and extended the invitation. PTI GDK SJR ADB