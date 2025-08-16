45 customers of medical distributor duped of Rs 9.12 lakh in Bhiwandi; one booked

Thane, Aug 16 (PTI) As many as 45 customers of a medical distributor in Maharashtra's Thane district were allegedly duped of Rs 9.12 lakh as their orders were not delivered, police said on Saturday.

Based on a complaint lodged by the distributor from Bhiwandi town, the police have registered a case under sections 316(4) (criminal breach of trust) and 318(4) (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against Zishan Shakeel Patkire, an agent, an official said.

Patkire allegedly collected orders for medicines from 45 customers between March and June this year and took Rs 9.12 lakh from them, he said.

The official said that the accused pocketed the money and did not deposit it with the distributor, who failed to supply the order. PTI COR ARU