45 days after GST officer's 'suicide', police arrest his absconding senior

Beed, Mar 4 (PTI) Police probing the alleged suicide of a GST department officer in Maharashtra's Beed have arrested his senior from Pune district on the abetment charge, more than one-and-a-half months after he went absconding, official has said.

Goods and Services Tax (GST) officer Sachin Narayan Jadhavar was found dead in a car on January 17 in Kapiladharwadi stretch of the Dhule-Solapur highway, with police claiming at the time that a note recovered from the spot mentioned work-related issues.

Senior GST officer, Pradeep Phate, who had been absconding since the last more than 40 days, was nabbed in Lonikand area in Pune district following a coordinated operation, they said.

"The case dates back to January 16, 2026, when Sachin Jadhavar left his home stating he was heading to work but never returned. On January 17, his body was found under suspicious circumstances inside his own car on Dhule-Solapur National Highway. The discovery sent shockwaves through the district and the state's administrative circles," an official said.

The investigation gained momentum after the victim's wife, Mayuri Jadhavar, filed a detailed complaint alleging harassment at workplace.

According to the FIR, Phate, who held an additional charge, allegedly misused his position to mentally torture Jadhavar.

The complaint stated that Phate regularly humiliated Jadhavar in the presence of colleagues and pressured him to clear files for illegal work or perform favours for specific private companies. Unable to cope with the mounting pressure and coercion into unethical practices, Jadhavar took the extreme step, it said.

Following the registration of a case on January 23, Phate went underground. Despite his attempts to secure anticipatory bail, the court rejected his plea.

The delay in arrest led to significant public outcry. On February 25, Jadhavar's wife and family members observed a hunger strike to demand immediate action.

"Based on the technical analysis and human intelligence, our team tracked the accused to Pune. A trap was laid in Lonikand, leading to his successful apprehension," the police official said. PTI COR NP