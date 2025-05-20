45 held for cheating in NVS recruitment exam in Arunachal

Itanagar, May 20 (PTI) The police arrested 45 people from Haryana on the charge of cheating during an examination conducted by the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) for recruitment of non-teaching staff, an officer said here on Tuesday.

The candidates were apprehended for allegedly using electronic devices to cheat during the examination to recruit staff nurse, catering assistant, and secretariat assistant, Capital Superintendent of Police Rohit Rajbir Singh informed.

The NVS routinely holds recruitment drives to fill various non-teaching roles across its network of schools, as well as its regional and headquarters offices.

After invigilators flagged suspicious behaviour by several candidates during examination on Sunday, the police raided two exam centres and found that several candidates were using electronic gadgets to cheat.

Singh said that the examinees concealed the micro-devices within their undergarments to bypass standard security screenings. Once inside the exam halls, they discreetly activated the devices and relayed the question paper set numbers to accomplices based in Haryana, who then transmitted the corresponding answers back.

“Each candidate was assigned a dedicated handler. It was a meticulously planned and highly coordinated operation,” the SP said.

Singh said that a police team has been dispatched to Jind in Haryana on Monday to collaborate with local authorities.

“Preliminary investigations indicate that such malpractices could have occurred in other parts of the country,” Singh stated.

He noted that the gang might have deliberately targeted remote areas under the assumption that vigilance would be less stringent.

Police suspect the involvement of a larger network, and a deeper probe is currently underway, he added. PTI UPL NN