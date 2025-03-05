45 jail inmates admitted to hospital in Mangaluru after complaints of diarrhoea, vomiting

Mangaluru (Karnataka), Mar 5 (PTI) Forty-five inmates of Mangaluru jail were admitted to the government Wenlock Hospital on Wednesday after complaining of diarrhoea and related issues, officials said.

One of them is in critical condition and is receiving treatment in the hospital's ICU, they added.

According to jail officials, the inmates were served rice and sambar for lunch and ‘avalakki’ (flattened rice) for breakfast. They reported discomfort only at around 3 pm after which all 45 inmates were taken to the hospital in police vehicles under security and admitted for treatment.

Commissioner of Police Anupam Agarwal visited the hospital and spoke to the doctors attending to the inmates.

Speaking to the media later, Agarwal said food samples had been sent for testing and that the cause of the suspected food poisoning would be determined once the report was available.

He noted that the jail houses 350 inmates, of whom only 45 were affected.

He also confirmed that one inmate is in serious condition and has been admitted to the ICU. PTI COR AMP SSK KH