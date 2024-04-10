4.5 lakh govt school students appear for TOEFL exam in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati, Apr 10 (PTI) Over 4.5 lakh government school students in Andhra Pradesh appeared for Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL) examination on Wednesday, said an official.

The students belonged to classes III to V from 13,104 schools across the state.

"The TOEFL exam for classes 3rd to 5th was successfully conducted for 4,53,265 students in 13,104 schools. It was overwhelming to see students studying in the schools located in far flung tribal areas and remote rural areas participating in the exam," School Education Principal Secretary Praveen Prakash told PTI.

Further, he said arrangements are being made to conduct the examination for more than 16.5 lakh students (classes VI to IX) from 5,907 schools on April 12.

Prakash noted that successful students will be awarded certificates by the Education Testing Service (ETS).

The Andhra Pradesh government and Princeton-based ETS have signed an agreement on June 23, 2023 to offer customised English assessments for government school students. This collaboration is aimed at fortifying the English language skills of lakhs of students, which could aid in promoting academic excellence. PTI STH KH