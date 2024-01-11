45 live cartridges seized during checking near Indian Gate, accused held

New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) At least 45 live cartridges were recovered from an SUV during police picket checking near the India Gate on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, police said.

Advertisment

An intensive checking of vehicles is being carried out near the India Gate and Kartavya Path due to the upcoming Republic Day, they said.

An officer said that during checking, at about 1.20 am on Wednesday, one Mahindra Scorpio was stopped for checking at police picket in Tilak Marg area.

While checking, a packet was recovered from the vehicle, he added.

During interrogation, the car driver identified as Ehit Sham-ul, 22, from Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh, could not produce any valid documents for it, police said.

A case under Section 25 of the Arms Act was registered against Ehit Sham-ul. He was further held and interrogated, they said. PTI ALK AS AS