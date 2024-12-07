45 panchayats to get national awards on December 11

New Delhi, Dec 7 (PTI) The National Panchayat Awards will be given on December 11 to 45 panchayats -- 17 of which are led by women -- for achievements in various areas.

According to the Panchayati Raj Ministry, the award recognises the exemplary efforts of Panchayati Raj Institutions in driving inclusive and sustainable development at the grassroots level.

This year, 1.94 lakh gram panchayats participated in the competition and 45 awardees have been selected under various categories, reflecting a wide spectrum of achievements in grassroots governance and community development, the Ministry said.

The categories include the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Panchayat Satat Vikas Puraskar, Nanaji Deshmukh Sarvottam Panchayat Satat Vikas Puraskar, Gram Urja Swaraj Vishesh Panchayat Puraskar, Carbon Neutral Vishesh Panchayat Puraskar, and Panchayat Kshamta Nirmaan Sarvottam Sansthan Puraskar.

These awards recognise achievements in key areas such as poverty reduction, health, child welfare, water sufficiency, sanitation, infrastructure development, social justice, women empowerment, and climate sustainability.

The award will be conferred by President Droupadi Murmu. Among the awardees, 17 panchayats are led by women.

The selection process involved an in-depth appraisal of panchayats' performance across various thematic areas aligned with the Localization of Sustainable Development Goals by five various committees starting from the block level to the national level. PTI AO RT