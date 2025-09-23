45 people died in elephant attacks since April 1: Odisha minister tells assembly

Bhubaneswar, Sep 23 (PTI) Wild elephant attacks have left 45 people dead in Odisha from April 1 to September 15, a minister told the state assembly on Tuesday.

In a written statement, Forest, Environment and Climate Change Minister Ganesh Ram Singkhuntia said that seven elephants were electrocuted to death during the period, while one jumbo was killed in a train accident, and poachers killed another one.

To prevent elephants from getting electrocuted, the forest department has been holding meetings with energy department officers at various levels, he said.

The forest department has also been taking steps such as insulating the electric wires in sensitive areas, fencing around transformers, maintaining proper height of elevated wires, restricting power supply in the villages during the movement of elephants, conducting foot patrols and mass public awareness campaigns in the poaching areas, he said.

Besides, regular patrols are being conducted by elephant protection teams in the area where tuskers are present, the minister said.

In another written reply to the House, the forest minister said 721 trees were cut down for the construction of new quarters for MLAs.

The quarters are being constructed over an area of 6.54 hectares, he said.

The government has planted 4,000 saplings in the Subudhipur area, another 4,000 in Madhupur, 8,000 in Amrit Vidyapeeth and 2,000 in Ghatikia under the compensatory afforestation programme, the minister told the assembly.