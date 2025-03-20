45 projects underway, 73 more identified for conservation of heritage sites in J-K: Omar Abdullah

Jammu, Mar 20 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Government informed the legislative assembly on Thursday that work is ongoing on 45 projects, including forts and religious sites, as part of a scheme for the conservation of heritage sites in the Union Territory.

Seventy-three additional projects have been identified under Phase-II of the UT-level scheme for the revival, restoration, preservation, and maintenance of architecture and heritage. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who is also the minister in charge of the Department of Culture, stated this.

In a written reply to an unstarred question by National Conference legislator Farooq Ahmad Shah in the Assembly, Abdullah mentioned that no heritage conservation projects sanctioned by the central government are currently being executed by the Department of Culture or the Department of Tourism in Jammu and Kashmir.

However, he said that the J-K government has sanctioned a scheme for the revival, restoration, preservation and maintenance of architecture and heritage in the Union Territory.

Between 2019 and 2024, 15 projects were undertaken under capital expenditure (CAPEX) and work is in progress on 33 projects under the first phase of the government scheme, which began in 2022. Additionally, seven projects are under renovation and restoration at the Mubarak Mandi heritage complex, the chief minister said.

Furthermore, detailed project reports have been prepared for 73 projects covering various forts, monuments, religious places, and heritage buildings under Phase-II of the government scheme.

Abdullah noted that an amount of Rs 310.71 crore has been sanctioned for CAPEX and the UT-level scheme to cover the first and second phases. To date, Rs 86.40 crore has been utilised for the CAPEX and first phase of the projects.

Under the restoration of the Mubarak Mandi heritage complex in the heart of Jammu city, Rs 59.69 crore has been sanctioned for seven projects, with works worth Rs 17.70 crore already completed.

Mubarak Mandi, located in the heart of the old walled city overlooking the Tawi River, was the royal residence of the Dogra dynasty rulers until 1925, when the last Maharaja moved to the Hari Niwas Palace in the northern part of Jammu.

In 2005, Mubarak Mandi was declared a protected monument, and the Mubarak Mandi Jammu Heritage Society (MMJHS) was constituted the following year to take over the complex for its protection, preservation, maintenance, and restoration.

The first vision document for its conservation was prepared by INTACH in 2008, and a comprehensive master plan was later prepared and approved in 2019.

The complex is primarily zoned into six areas: Public Zone, Knowledge Centre, Interpretation and Collection Galleries, Lifestyle, Experiential Spaces, and Crafts Bazaar.

Under this master plan, an amount of Rs 144.15 crore will be spent on different sub-projects within this heritage complex. Work on some sub-projects has been completed, while work on others is progressing.

Regarding the steps being taken to conserve heritage sites, the chief minister said the government scheme launched in 2022 is aimed at ensuring value-based restoration, revival, preservation, maintenance, and promotion of the heritage and architectural values of Jammu and Kashmir.

Legal and systematic protection is being ensured for heritage sites through the Directorate of Archives, Archaeology, and Museums, he said, adding that methodical surveys are conducted to identify historical monuments and heritage sites for necessary restoration or revival using a value-based approach.

Structured awareness campaigns are being organized to educate local communities on the importance of conserving and preserving heritage and promoting heritage tourism.

3D mapping and digital archives are being created to document heritage sites, while ancient manuscripts are being digitized for long-term preservation. This will facilitate online databases for greater accessibility and protection of historical records.

The chief minister said special measures are being taken to protect sites from earthquakes, floods, and extreme weather conditions.

Climate change impact assessments will help in planning for long-term conservation, while efforts are being made to safeguard sites from urban encroachment and vandalism. PTI TAS TAS ARD ARD