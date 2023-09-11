45-year-old arrested for raping minor step-daughter

Seraikela (Jharkhand), Sept 11 (PTI) A 45-year-old man was arrested on Monday for allegedly sexually assaulting his minor step-daughter at their home in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district.

The accused was allegedly torturing the 13-year-old girl for the past four years, a police official said.

The victim's mother was aware of it but kept mum as the man turned aggresive and assaulted her if she protested, said Sagar Lal Mahatha, the officer-in-charge of RIT police station, where a complaint was lodged.

The incident came to light when the victim's brother returned from work on Monday, found his sister unwell and inquired about the reason.

The brother took the girl to the police station and registered a case under POCSO Act and the IPC. The police swung into action immediately and arrested the man, Mahatha said.

The victim's mother was detained for interrogation.