45-year-old Dalit man found dead under mysterious circumstances in Amethi

Amethi (UP), Sep 5 (PTI) The body of a 45-year-old Dalit man was found under mysterious circumstances along a roadside in the Amethi district of Uttar Pradesh on Friday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Ram Bahal Pasi, a resident of the Panwaria Agresar village under Ramganj police station limits, the police said, adding that the body was found near Khargipur mod (turn) on the Ramganj-Sonari road.

Station House Officer of Ramganj, Krishna Mohan Singh, said the body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

"The exact cause of death will be clear only after the report is received," he added.