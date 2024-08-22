45-year-old man beaten to death in UP's Deoria, 3 held

Deoria (UP), Aug 22 (PTI) A 45-year-old man has been beaten to death in the Tarkulwa area of Uttar Pradesh's Deoria district, police said on Thursday.

Ramayan, a resident of Malghot village, succumbed to injuries during treatment, they said.

"He was attacked by Gamuh and his relatives with sticks. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died on Wednesday night," Superintendent of Police (North) Dipendra Nath Chaudhary said.

The officer said an FIR was registered against Gamuh and three others on a complaint from Ramayan's son.

"We have arrested Gamuh, his son Dileep and Lakhman. Further investigations are underway," Chaudhary said. PTI COR CDN CDN BM ANB ANB