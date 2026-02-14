45-year-old man dies after being hit by speeding SUV in UP's Banda

Banda (UP), Feb 14 (PTI) A 45-year-old man was killed after being hit by an SUV here, police said on Saturday.

SHO of Atarra police station, Sanjeev Chaubey, said that late on Friday night, a speeding SUV hit Mahesh Kumar (45) and then broke the shutter and entered a shop.

Mahesh was seriously injured and died on the way to the hospital for treatment, SHO said.

He said that the offending vehicle was also damaged in the accident and has been seized, but the youth riding in it has fled. The vehicle is new and does not have a number plate yet.

The body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem examination, and further investigation is underway, the SHO said. PTI COR NAV HIG HIG