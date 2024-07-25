45-year-old man electrocuted outside his hut in north Delhi

New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) A 45-year-old man was electrocuted outside his hut following heavy rainfall in north Delhi's Sadar Bazar area, police said on Thursday.

"On Wednesday, a PCR call was received regarding electrocution of a man at Sadar Bazar police station," a senior police officer said.

The victim, identified as Pramod from Samastipur in Bihar, was taken to HR Hospital, where he was declared brought dead, the officer said.

"Pramod was unmarried and lived with his mother in a 'jhuggi' (hut) from where he also ran a small 'dhaba' (eatery)," the officer said.

According to the police, heavy rainfall on Wednesday led to waterlogging outside Pramod's hut -- located near Sherawali market -- which had an unauthorised electricity connection installed using a wire.

"Due to leakage of electricity, he (Pramod) got electrocuted. Subsequently, an FIR under section 106 (1) of the BNS was registered," the officer said.

"The spot of the incident has been inspected by the crime team, along with other teams. The body of the victim has been sent for autopsy," the officer added.

On Monday, a 26-year-old civil services aspirant was electrocuted after he touched an iron gate that had electricity running through it following heavy rains in central Delhi's Patel Nagar area. PTI BM BM BHJ BHJ