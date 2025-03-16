45-year-old man stabbed to death in UP's Ballia

Ballia (UP), Mar 17 (PTI) A 45-year-old man was stabbed to death by some assailants over an old enmity here, police said on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Rajesh Sahni, resident of a village under the jurisdiction of Bansdih Road police station, said Additional Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar Jha.

A case has been registered against nine individuals and six unidentified others under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, he said.

"Rajesh Sahni was attacked at his home by individuals from the neighbouring village of Dumri, resulting in his death at the district hospital during treatment," Jha said.

According to the police report, the assailants arrived at Sahni's residence late on Saturday night and began verbally abusing him. When Sahni protested, he was stabbed in the stomach and thigh.

Efforts are on to nab the accused, police said.