45-year-old Meerut man killed during dispute at relative's birthday party

Meerut (UP), Aug 16 (PTI) A 45-year-old man died after being attacked with an iron rod during a dispute at a birthday party here, a police officer said on Saturday.

Three people have been arrested and sent to jail in connection with the incident, he said.

According to Superintendent of Police (City) Ayush Vikram Singh, Abdul Karim, a resident of Machheran area in Meerut district, had gone to attend a birthday bash at the nearby residence of a relative on Friday night.

An altercation broke out at the party, during which Karim was beaten up by some people, leaving him critically injured. He was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

SP Singh said Karim's family lodged a complaint against five people, of which three were arrested and sent to jail.

Efforts are on to nab the other two who are absconding, he said, adding that the body has been sent for post-mortem. PTI COR NAV RUK RUK