45-year-old woman found dead in UP's Gonda; brother-in-law booked

Gonda (UP), Jul 12 (PTI) A 45-year-old woman was found dead with her throat slit in a field here on Friday morning, police said.

They said Asha lived in Sisai Ranipur village under the Chhapiya police station area and a case of murder was registered against her brother-in-law based on her husband's complaint.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) (East) Manoj Kumar Rawat, Asha's husband Bajrangi informed the local police that his brother Ram Autar slit her throat while she had gone to relieve herself in the morning.

The accused fled the spot after the murder, he said.

Police have collected evidence and efforts are underway to nab the accused, Rawat said, adding that the body has been sent for post-mortem examination.